Hong Kong stocks close with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended sharply lower again Tuesday on geopolitical fears as Western powers warn Russia could invade neighbouring Ukraine anytime soon, while expectations for a sharp rise in US interest rates also weighed.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.82 percent, or 200.86 points, to 24,355.71.

Hong Kong shares open lower

But the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.50 percent, or 17.21 points, to 3,446.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.35 percent, or 30.50 points, to 2,283.63.