Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Monday following steep losses on Wall Street as traders grow increasingly concerned about a possible Russian invatsion of Ukraine, adding to ongoing inflation woes.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 181.56 points, to 24,725.10.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.32 percent, or 11.10 points, to 3,451.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.60 percent, or 13.56 points, to 2,249.40.