Hong Kong shares open lower
14 Feb, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Monday following steep losses on Wall Street as traders grow increasingly concerned about a possible Russian invatsion of Ukraine, adding to ongoing inflation woes.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 181.56 points, to 24,725.10.
Hong Kong stocks end with losses
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.32 percent, or 11.10 points, to 3,451.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.60 percent, or 13.56 points, to 2,249.40.
