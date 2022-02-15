Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure high quality construction, fast-track completion and competitive pricing of proposed housing apartments in Islamabad in order to make them attractive for investment by the overseas Pakistanis.

“We are focused on engaging our nine million overseas Pakistanis for the economic turnaround,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on the Overseas Enclave Islamabad, a proposed world class housing project by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

“The overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset. We are trying to make maximum use of their expertise, and contribution for employment generation and wealth creation in the country,” he added. Earlier the prime minister was apprised that the CDA was planning to develop a cluster of around 6,000 high-end living apartments at a prime location in Islamabad.

This high-end living community of around 35,000 people would have access to all world class amenities. The project would offer a fully sustainable, highly secured and a most attractive bid for all overseas investors.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hasan, Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed and other senior officers.