KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 281,693 tonnes of cargo comprising 213,610 tonnes of import cargo and 68,083 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 213,610 comprised of 123,525 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,477 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 20,530 tonnes of Wheat, 9,979 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 56,099 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 68,083 tonnes comprised of 65,373 tonnes of containerized cargo, 710 tonnes of Rice and 2,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 8633 containers comprising of 5203 containers import and 3430 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 905 of 20’s and 2008 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 141 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 760 of 20’s and 406 of 40’s loaded containers while 34 of 20’s and 912 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 13 ships namely, Eridanus Leader, Northern Dedication, Leader, Hundai Privilege, Bay Spirit, Chem Guard, As Alva, Apl Oregon, Cosco Roterdam, MT Quetta, M Excellence, Stolt Alm and One Henry Hudson have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Goodwyn Island, Cul Huizhou, Caribbean 1, Oceana Sea, Hyundai Provilege, Eridanus Leader, Al Shaffiah, Bay Spirit, Northern Dedication, Mol Genesis and Chem Guard sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes namely, S-Trooper, TS Singapore, Merry Star, Atlantic Pioneer, Long Beach trader, Aplantwerp, Xin Wu Han, Kota Naked, Haiphuong Glory, Prime AC and Seagull were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Nord Spring, Far Eastern Jupiter and Lokoja left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Rosa and Polar Code are expected to sail from QICT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 118,143 tonnes, comprising 82,149 tonnes imports cargo and 35,994 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,911 Containers (1,918 TEUs Imports and 1,996 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Khairpur and MSC Esthi & two more ships Seago Istanbul and Star Pleog carrying Gas oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Monday, 14th February, while two more ships, Maersk Sentosa and Archimidis carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 15th February-2022 .

