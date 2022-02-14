Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there is no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan and the “only option the world has right now is to engage with the Taliban for things to move forward.”

In an interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, aired Sunday, the premier talked about Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the current state of the war on terror and other issues.

PM said that sooner or later, the Taliban government will have to be recognised by the world.

On ties with India, Khan said, “Our only issue is Kashmir and we should solve it like good neighbours on the dialogue table — but unfortunately a tragedy is unfolding in India — RSS has taken over — it’s racist ideology which has taken over India — an ideology that assassinated great Gandhi — it’s very difficult to come to terms with this ideology.”

He said that RSS ideology was driven by racial superiority and hatred towards Muslims, which, he said, is “much more damaging for India then Pakistan.

