‘Salient Message of Sufism’: SAU holds book launch event

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, said that the books are still considered as one of the best and easiest ways to transfer knowledge in the world, and the book is still a true friend of human, he was addressing during the launching ceremony of the English book “Salient Message of Sufism” written by renowned author and Sufi leader Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari in the Senate Hall of the University.

The Vice Chancellor said that there was a time when Muslim scientists and intellectuals in the subcontinent including Sindh were engaged in serving the people and they were of great importance, but now westernism has come to dominate our society and system. He said that Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari has given a spiritual message of hard work, help, and love to everyone without religious differential and he explain the losses of fear, greed, frustration and jealousy in his book. Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari, the author of the book and Leader of Anjuman Ghulam-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh, said that Sufism teaches the eternal lesson of service and love to others without any discrimination. He said that our organization is preaching Durood-e-Sharif among the youth in the educational institutions of Sindh.

