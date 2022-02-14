ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Salient Message of Sufism’: SAU holds book launch event

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, said that the books are still considered as one of the best and easiest ways to transfer knowledge in the world, and the book is still a true friend of human, he was addressing during the launching ceremony of the English book “Salient Message of Sufism” written by renowned author and Sufi leader Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari in the Senate Hall of the University.

The Vice Chancellor said that there was a time when Muslim scientists and intellectuals in the subcontinent including Sindh were engaged in serving the people and they were of great importance, but now westernism has come to dominate our society and system. He said that Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari has given a spiritual message of hard work, help, and love to everyone without religious differential and he explain the losses of fear, greed, frustration and jealousy in his book. Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari, the author of the book and Leader of Anjuman Ghulam-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh, said that Sufism teaches the eternal lesson of service and love to others without any discrimination. He said that our organization is preaching Durood-e-Sharif among the youth in the educational institutions of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri ‘Salient Message of Sufism’

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Salient Message of Sufism’: SAU holds book launch event

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories