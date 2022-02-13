ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Opelka tops Isner in marathon tiebreaker to reach Dallas final

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Reilly Opelka fired 39 aces and held on through an historic second-set tiebreaker to beat John Isner 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (24/22) Saturday to reach the final of the ATP Dallas Open.

The decisive 46-point tiebreaker was the longest in a tour-level match since the start of the ATP Tour in 1990.

Reilly, the second seed, finally put it away on his eighth match point when he slid a backhand winner past Isner to end one of the rare rallies in the servers' duel.

It ended a run of 26 straight points run on serve.

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United

Third-seeded Isner fired a relatively modest 21 aces, but like Opelka never faced a break point.

Isner had 10 set points himself in the second-set tiebreaker. His best chance came on his own serve at 9/8, but Opelka managed to beat him at the net.

Opelka has now claimed nine of dozen consecutive tiebreakers he has played against Isner, pushing his record against his compatriot to 4-1.

Isner's only success against him came in their first meeting in Atlanta in 2016.

Opelka, who will be seeking a third career title, next faces either Marcos Giron or Jenson Brooksby, who faced off in the second all-American semi-final later Saturday.

It was the first time that four Americans featured in the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since San Jose in 2004, when Andy Roddick won the tournament.

Giron booked his semi-final spot with a three-set victory over top-seeded Taylor Fritz.

