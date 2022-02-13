Opelka tops Isner in marathon tiebreaker to reach Dallas final

LOS ANGELES: Reilly Opelka fired 39 aces and held on through an historic second-set tiebreaker to beat John Isner 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (24/22) Saturday to reach the final of the ATP Dallas Open.

The decisive 46-point tiebreaker was the longest in a tour-level match since the start of the ATP Tour in 1990.

Reilly, the second seed, finally put it away on his eighth match point when he slid a backhand winner past Isner to end one of the rare rallies in the servers' duel.

It ended a run of 26 straight points run on serve.

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United

Third-seeded Isner fired a relatively modest 21 aces, but like Opelka never faced a break point.

Isner had 10 set points himself in the second-set tiebreaker. His best chance came on his own serve at 9/8, but Opelka managed to beat him at the net.

Opelka has now claimed nine of dozen consecutive tiebreakers he has played against Isner, pushing his record against his compatriot to 4-1.

Isner's only success against him came in their first meeting in Atlanta in 2016.

Opelka, who will be seeking a third career title, next faces either Marcos Giron or Jenson Brooksby, who faced off in the second all-American semi-final later Saturday.

It was the first time that four Americans featured in the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since San Jose in 2004, when Andy Roddick won the tournament.

Giron booked his semi-final spot with a three-set victory over top-seeded Taylor Fritz.