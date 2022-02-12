ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PSL 2022 day 17 round-up: Sarfaraz’s late flurry leads Quetta to a dramatic win

Syed Ahmed 12 Feb, 2022

A captain’s knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed helped Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by five wickets in the 18th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Saturday.

With the help of Sarfaraz’s late assault, Quetta strode past the 200-run target on the second-last ball of the final over.

Batting first, Islamabad took a blistering start to the innings, as Alex Hales (62), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19), took the total to 100 in just 10 overs. However, few quick wickets in the middle overs hampered the run rate, but a late flurry from Faheem Ashraf (55 off 28 balls) propelled Islamabad to 199/8.

In response, Quetta openers, Jason Roy (54) and Ahsan Ali (30), provided a perfect start to the chase. Things became a little trickier when four quick wickets of Ahsan, Roy, James Vince (23), and Iftikhar Ahmed (4), slowed down the flow of runs.

The game looked to be slipping away from Quetta, as they required 57 runs from the final four overs. However, sensational innings from Umar Akmal (23 off 8) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (40 off 28) led Quetta to a dramatic win in the final over.

PSL 2022 day 16 round-up: Lahore down Multan, Quetta replace Nawaz with Hasan

Points Table Update

The win gives Quetta two valuable points, taking their total to six. Although it does not change their position, which is fourth in the points table, it widens the gap between them and the fifth-placed Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are placed first and second in the points table with 12 and eight points, respectively.

Islamabad United are placed third with six points, followed by Quetta and Peshawar in the fourth and fifth places.

Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Sunday; between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

