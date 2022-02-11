PSL 2022 day 16 round-up: Lahore down Multan, Quetta replace Nawaz with Hasan

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 52 runs on Friday, handing them their first defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

Chasing a 183-run target on a batting-friendly strip, Multan were bundled out for 130 in 19.3 overs. This was their first defeat in seven matches of PSL 7.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman’s 37-ball 60 and Phil Salt’s 26-run cameo down the order helped Lahore Qalandars post a sizeable total of 182/4 in their 20 overs.

Kamran Ghulam (42) and Muhammad Hafeez (43) were other key contributors.

Multan Sultans faltered early in their chase as they lost both in-form openers, Mohammad Rizwan (20) and Shan Masood (8), cheaply.

Tim David (24), Sohaib Maqsood (29), and Khushdil Shah (22) made small contributions but could not take their team over the line.

Zaman Khan (3 for 21) was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan took two wickets apiece.

Points Table Update

Lahore Qalandars jumped to the second spot in the points table with eight points from four wins. Despite the loss tonight, Multan Sultans are still at the top with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United are placed third with six points. Quetta and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each and are at fourth and fifth places.

Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Saturday; between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other important updates