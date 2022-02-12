ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Pakistan

Tabling no-confidence motion is opposition's constitutional right: Qureshi

  • Foreign minister says the move, however, will fizzle out
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Feb, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that tabling the no-confidence motion is the opposition’s constitutional right, and to counter it is the government’s duty.

He, however, added that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies would defeat Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) purported no-confidence motion in parliament.

“The opposition’s move to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan will not succeed as all PTI MNAs and allied parties will stand firm to defend their leader and captain,” the foreign minister said in a statement.

Qureshi added that the opposition started its anti-government activities after the 2018 elections, "which exposed their intentions from day one.

"They did not even allow the prime minister to deliver his maiden speech in the assembly."

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

He further noted that the opposition had repeatedly failed in their efforts in the past and declared that they would meet the same fate again.

“The opposition parties would have been in the government if they had the required votes,” he added.

Qureshi said the opposition parties lacked unity within their ranks, and the purported motion of no-confidence is due to the pressure exerted by pending legal cases.

Earlier on Friday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan-led PTI government in the National Assembly, but refrained from giving a time frame for the move.

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the alliance.

The PDM chief said that the alliance would try to get the government's allied parties on board in order to get a voting majority in the National Assembly to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

“We will ask them [coalition partners of PTI government] to have some mercy on the people of Pakistan the way they have been dealt with [by the current regime] during the last few years,” he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PDM no confidence motion

