ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

  • Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief holds telephonic conversation with PPP leader
BR Web Desk 12 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has assured Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his party’s support in the no-confidence move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Aaj News reported.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the country's political situation was discussed. Rehman told the former president that they will soon be approaching the coalition partners as well.

The JUI-F chief also inquired about Zardari's health and prayed for his early recovery.

The development comes a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which met in Lahore on Friday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the current government.

“We have decided to form a committee, which will meet the allies of the government to win their support for the motion,” Fazl had said while briefing the media after the PDM meeting held at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PMLQ's Chauhdry brothers are expected to meet tomorrow (Sunday) as well.

In the meeting on Friday, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others also participated through a video link.

Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, Akram Durrani, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Hamza Shehbaz were also present in the PDM meeting.

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

To another query, he said the decision to hold long march on March 23 is still intact. He, however, said they are political people and took decisions with consensus. When asked about accepting stance of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he did not reply.

To another query, Maulana said they would not contact individuals rather approach political parties for mustering their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that they would do their best to come up to the expectations of the people who are burdened by financial woes due to the inapt government.

Asif Ali Zardari PDM no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

Biden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Read more stories