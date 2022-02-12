Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has assured Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his party’s support in the no-confidence move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Aaj News reported.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the country's political situation was discussed. Rehman told the former president that they will soon be approaching the coalition partners as well.

The JUI-F chief also inquired about Zardari's health and prayed for his early recovery.

The development comes a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which met in Lahore on Friday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the current government.

“We have decided to form a committee, which will meet the allies of the government to win their support for the motion,” Fazl had said while briefing the media after the PDM meeting held at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PMLQ's Chauhdry brothers are expected to meet tomorrow (Sunday) as well.

In the meeting on Friday, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others also participated through a video link.

Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, Akram Durrani, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Hamza Shehbaz were also present in the PDM meeting.

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

To another query, he said the decision to hold long march on March 23 is still intact. He, however, said they are political people and took decisions with consensus. When asked about accepting stance of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he did not reply.

To another query, Maulana said they would not contact individuals rather approach political parties for mustering their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that they would do their best to come up to the expectations of the people who are burdened by financial woes due to the inapt government.