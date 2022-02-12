NA panel seeks details of toll plazas in Sindh, contractors

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Friday, sought details of toll plazas in Sindh and its contractors.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications was held under the chairmanship of Ayaz Shah Shirazi.

A member of the committee said that there are two toll plazas in Gotki district, what is this, he asked.

The NHA officials said that they have 42 toll plazas in 20 districts of Sindh.

These toll plazas generate revenue of one billion rupees per month. There is no toll plaza in 16 districts of Sindh. Executive board can only relocate a toll plaza.

The convener of the committee sought details of toll plazas in Sindh province and its contractors.

The committee member objecting to Murad Saeed getting the first number, said that the ministry has not signed the M9 bypass project for five months now. The secretary has not signed the file for five months now.

The prime minister is happy to give the award to the federal minister. I will raise this issue in the House and the prime minister should order an inquiry about non-signing of the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022