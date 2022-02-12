ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,334 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,770 tonnes of import cargo and 29,564 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,770 comprised of 24,817 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,373 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,113 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 53,467 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,564 Tons comprised of 7,401 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,700 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 538 tonnes of Cement, 237 tonnes of Rice and 2,488 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 2867 containers comprising of 1695 containers import and 1172 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday. The break-up of imported containers shows 493 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 276 of 20’s and 356 of 40’s loaded containers while 122 of 20’s and 31 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Caribbean 1, Rebecca Schulte, Gemini Confidence and Cosco Rotterdam have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Eva Bergen, Tarlan, Elegant, Diyala, Diamond Express and Msc Malin have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 09 cargoes namely, Stolt Alm, Leader, Chem Guard, Cul Huizhou, Oriental Viola, Thors Wind, Hyundai Privilege, MOL Genesis and Eridanus leder were expected to arrive at the port.

