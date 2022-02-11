Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Pakistan achieved another milestone of vaccinating 2.24 million people against Covid-19 in a single day as it rushed to curb the spread of the novel virus.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that for the last four days, the country has been vaccinating more than 2 million people each day.

"Every 3 out of 4 Pakistan's eligible for vaccination have received at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan," the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head tweeted.

As per the NCOC, the country has so far administered 194,429,756 doses of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the country conducted 58,077 tests during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,498 came out positive. So far, the country has reported over 1.477 million positive cases.

Moreover, the positivity ratio was recorded at 6.02% during the last 24 hours, while there are 82,368 active cases.

Additionally, there are 1,663 critical Covid-19 cases.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 39 more lives, taking the death toll to 29,687. The country also recorded 5,761 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,365,518.