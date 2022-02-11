ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.46%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.33%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.76%)
TPLP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.78%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 18,147 Increased By 24.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 104.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 35.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

  • NCOC head says every 3 out of 4 Pakistan's eligible for vaccination have received at least 1 dose
BR Web Desk 11 Feb, 2022

Pakistan achieved another milestone of vaccinating 2.24 million people against Covid-19 in a single day as it rushed to curb the spread of the novel virus.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that for the last four days, the country has been vaccinating more than 2 million people each day.

"Every 3 out of 4 Pakistan's eligible for vaccination have received at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan," the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head tweeted.

As per the NCOC, the country has so far administered 194,429,756 doses of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the country conducted 58,077 tests during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,498 came out positive. So far, the country has reported over 1.477 million positive cases.

Country reports 47 more Covid deaths, 3,914 fresh cases

Moreover, the positivity ratio was recorded at 6.02% during the last 24 hours, while there are 82,368 active cases.

Additionally, there are 1,663 critical Covid-19 cases.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 39 more lives, taking the death toll to 29,687. The country also recorded 5,761 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,365,518.

Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Read more stories