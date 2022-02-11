Country reports 47 more Covid deaths, 3,914 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported another 3,914 Covid-19 cases and 47 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the cases tally to 1,474,075 and death toll to 29,648, since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to coronavirus-related data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to fresh NCOC’s stats, the new infections were detected after performing 54,638 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours with a positivity ratio at 7.1 percent. During the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,459 additional recoveries from the coronavirus.

Despite an irregular graph of deaths and fresh cases, the numbers of Covid-19 recoveries over the past one week have witnessed a steady rise. So far 1,359,757 people have recovered from Covid-19 infections in the country. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stand at 84,670, while 1,716 patients in critical condition are admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of coronavirus deaths, wherein, so far a total 13,298 people have lost their lives of coronavirus of which 13 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 7,954 Covid-19 deaths of which 27 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,082 deaths of which six deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported a total 990 deaths so far, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 765 deaths of which one was detected in the past 24 hours, Balochistan reported 370 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 189 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022