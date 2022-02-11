KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Cyan Limited 31.12.2021 40% (F) 203.393 3.30 24.03.2022 24.03.2022 to Year End 09.00. A.M. 30.03.2022 AGM MCB bank Limited 31.12.2021 50% (F) 30,811.047 26.00 29.03.2022 17.03.2022 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00. A.M. 29.03.2022 AGM Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2021 50% (F) 21,069.018 15.78 22.03.2022 16.03.2022 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 22.03.2022 AGM Pakistan 31.12.2021 Nil 6,873.977 1.35 28.04.2022 21.04.2022 to Telecommunication Year End 10.30. A.M. 28.04.2022 Company Limited AGM (Unconsolidated) Zahur Cotton Mills - - - - 03.03.2022 24.02.2022 to Limited 11.00. A.M. 03.03.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

