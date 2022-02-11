Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Cyan Limited 31.12.2021 40% (F) 203.393 3.30 24.03.2022 24.03.2022 to
Year End 09.00. A.M. 30.03.2022
AGM
MCB bank Limited 31.12.2021 50% (F) 30,811.047 26.00 29.03.2022 17.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00. A.M. 29.03.2022
AGM
Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2021 50% (F) 21,069.018 15.78 22.03.2022 16.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 22.03.2022
AGM
Pakistan 31.12.2021 Nil 6,873.977 1.35 28.04.2022 21.04.2022 to
Telecommunication Year End 10.30. A.M. 28.04.2022
Company Limited AGM
(Unconsolidated)
Zahur Cotton Mills - - - - 03.03.2022 24.02.2022 to
Limited 11.00. A.M. 03.03.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
