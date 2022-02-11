coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Cyan Limited                 31.12.2021    40% (F)        203.393       3.30      24.03.2022      24.03.2022 to
                             Year End                                             09.00. A.M.        30.03.2022
                                                                                  AGM
MCB bank Limited             31.12.2021    50% (F)        30,811.047    26.00     29.03.2022      17.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                             11.00. A.M.        29.03.2022
                                                                                  AGM
Engro Fertilizer Limited     31.12.2021    50% (F)        21,069.018    15.78     22.03.2022      16.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                             10.00. A.M.        22.03.2022
                                                                                  AGM
Pakistan                     31.12.2021    Nil            6,873.977     1.35      28.04.2022      21.04.2022 to
Telecommunication            Year End                                             10.30. A.M.        28.04.2022
Company Limited                                                                   AGM
(Unconsolidated)
Zahur Cotton Mills           -             -              -             -         03.03.2022      24.02.2022 to
Limited                                                                           11.00. A.M.        03.03.2022
                                                                                  EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX Dividend/Bonus Announcements MCB Bank Limited Engro Fertilizer Limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories