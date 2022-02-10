Money-laundering case: Court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on Feb 18

A special court in Lahore will indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz on February 18 in a money-laundering case, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

During the course of the hearing, the court ordered that the accused be provided copies of the challan and asked them to appear before the court on the indictment day.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Hamza said that the cases against the Sharif family were based on personal vengeance.

“Nothing will come out of this case,” he said.

Hamza noted that the British court had acquitted Shehbaz in money-laundering allegations, and added that the fate of the money laundering case would be no different.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a challan in a banking court against the PML-N president and his two sons, Hamza and Salman Shehbaz, in December last year, citing them as the main suspects in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The investigation team had found 28 benami accounts which were operated under Shehbaz and his household staff members' names from 2008 to 2018 — while the opposition leader was chief minister and Hamza was a member of the National Assembly.

The FIA had submitted the challan, comprising seven volumes and at least 4,000 pages, in the banking court in which 17 accused have been held responsible for the crime.