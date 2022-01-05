Money laundering case: Pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza extended

LAHORE: A special court (offences in bank) on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case till January 14.

The court also expressed its dissatisfaction over the performance of FIA and said the matter of jurisdiction of the court would have been settled had it completed its investigation to extent of the bankers only.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court. During the court proceedings, Shehbaz, with the permission of court, said there is nothing against him in the challan submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court asked Shehbaz whether he was arguing his case. Shehbaz replied in negative and said he was only informing the court about the facts against him in the Challan. The court said it would give opportunity of hearing to both the parties and asked Shehbaz to sit.

Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 in financial fraud, impersonation and money laundering. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

