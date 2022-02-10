Commissioner orders Wasa to ensure supply of clean water

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has directed the concerned authorities of WASA to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens of Hyderabad as negligence in providing clean drinking water to the people was a criminal act and affect thousands of people.

He stressed upon making all efforts to improve the performance of WASA and to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. This he directed while presiding over a meeting with concerned officers of WASA at HDA Secretariat Hyderabad today.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of WASA, he said that number of complaints about non supply of drinking water were being received and added that due to not getting out of order machines repaired people in central areas of the Hyderabad city had not been supplied water regularly.

He assured that efforts would be made to resolve WASA issues including salaries of its employees. Commissioner Hyderabad said that if drainage system was working properly then there would not be any problem related to drainage in monsoon or any other season.

He directed the concerned officers of WASA to ensure removal of encroachments on WASA lands and to compile report on WASA dues on government departments so that efforts could be made to recover the dues.

MD WASA Zahid Khemtiyo gave briefing on ongoing development schemes of water supply and drainage including existing network of WASA and its financial problems.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and other Officers of WASA visited Qadamgah Road at Tulsi Das Pumping Station. He directed the XEN city Zeeshan to improve drainage system, get closed drains opened by technical means and expedite the work.

He said that the residents, shopkeepers and visitors of Qadamgah and Dargah Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani were facing inconvenience due to drainage problem. He underlined the need of effective planning to resolve drainage problem on permanent basis.

Commissioner Hyderabad along with MPA Nasir Qureshi and other officers visited Preetabad and expressed his displeasure over the poor sanitation performance there and directed for desilting of drains without delay.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad said that he and his entire team and WASA officers were present in the field today on public complaints and reviewing the issues. He informed that he was receiving complaints about WASA and HMC constantly, “We are striving not only to address public grievances but also to improve the system in this regard”, he assured.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Managing Director WASA and others were also present at this occasion.

