BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

AFP 09 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks bounced back Wednesday from the previous day's steep losses thanks to a surge in market heavyweight Alibaba that came after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank soothed fears it was planning to offload some of its huge stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.06 percent, or 500.50 points, to 24,829.99.

Hong Kong stocks begin with small gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.79 percent, or 27.32 points, to 3,479.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.61 percent, or 36.72 points, to 2,317.23.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

Rupee takes a hit, falls 0.22% against US dollar

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach for Australia series as Pakistan announce Test squad

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security dispute

Pakistan, China agreement on industrial cooperation a breakthrough: Dawood

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Abu Dhabi says building fire caused by gas cylinder blast

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Read more stories