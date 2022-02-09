Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains
09 Feb, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks bounced back Wednesday from the previous day's steep losses thanks to a surge in market heavyweight Alibaba that came after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank soothed fears it was planning to offload some of its huge stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.06 percent, or 500.50 points, to 24,829.99.
Hong Kong stocks begin with small gains
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.79 percent, or 27.32 points, to 3,479.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.61 percent, or 36.72 points, to 2,317.23.
Comments