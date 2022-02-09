Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

The novel coronavirus claimed another 50 lives during the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day since October 4, 2021 when 54 people succumbed to Covid-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 51,749 tests were conducted across the country. Out of these 4,253 came out positive, an increase day-on-day.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 900 cases and 21 deaths, Punjab 1,415 cases and 18 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,421 cases and 11 deaths while Balochistan confirmed 59 cases.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 174 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 42 infections while Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 242 new cases.

So far, 1,470,161 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan. Additionally, 5,109 people also recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,354,298.

The country's positivity ratio was reported at 8.2%. Currently, there are 86,262 active cases and 1,731critical cases in the country.

Meanwhile, 2,067,967 doses were administered to the people during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 190,001,984.