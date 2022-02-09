ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

  • Virus claims another 50 lives during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 09 Feb, 2022

The novel coronavirus claimed another 50 lives during the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day since October 4, 2021 when 54 people succumbed to Covid-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 51,749 tests were conducted across the country. Out of these 4,253 came out positive, an increase day-on-day.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 900 cases and 21 deaths, Punjab 1,415 cases and 18 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,421 cases and 11 deaths while Balochistan confirmed 59 cases.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 174 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 42 infections while Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 242 new cases.

So far, 1,470,161 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan. Additionally, 5,109 people also recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,354,298.

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

The country's positivity ratio was reported at 8.2%. Currently, there are 86,262 active cases and 1,731critical cases in the country.

Meanwhile, 2,067,967 doses were administered to the people during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 190,001,984.

Coronavirus Pakistan vaccination

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach as Pakistan announce Test squad for Australia series

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Read more stories