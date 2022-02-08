Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Pakistan reported 2,799 cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 11 when the country detected 2,074 Covid-19 cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Tuesday that 52,327 tests were conducted across the country. So far, 1,465,910 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan.

The country's positivity ratio was reported at 5.34%, the lowest since January 12 when it was recorded at 6.12%. Currently, there are 87,168 active cases and 1,668 critical cases in the country.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

During the last 24 hours, 37 people succumbed to the novel virus, taking the death toll to 29,553.

Moreover, 4,786 people also recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,349,189.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that that 2.017,179 doses were administered to the people during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 187,934,017.