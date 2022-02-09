ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars lifted as bond yields rise

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Wednesday as global markets priced in the risk of a more drastic tightening by central banks, sending local bond yields to three-year peaks.

The Aussie stood at $0.7154, having edged up 0.3% overnight and further away from support around $0.7050. A break above resistance at $0.7168 could see the rally extend to $0.7275.

The kiwi dollar was a shade firmer at $0.6646, giving it a bit of a buffer from support around $0.6590. It still needs to clear last week's top of $0.6683 to improve the technical background.

Australia, NZ dollars retreat as risk sentiment suffers

Both currencies were aided by a steep rise in local bond yields following super-strong US jobs data and an ongoing hawkish shift by major central banks including the European Central Bank.

"Services inflation appears to be accelerating, so having hung their hats on the transitory hook for all of 2021, some central banks now appear behind the curve," warned ANZ analysts in a note.

"Rate rises this cycle could be quicker than the 2015-18 tightening cycle, and the fact that the ECB will be joining in at some point is a double whammy for long fixed-income positions."

New Zealand 10-year yields jumped 14 basis points on Tuesday alone to hit 2.74%, levels last visited in late 2018.

The closely-watched three-year swap rate climbed nine basis points to 2.51% as investors wagered the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might hike by 50 basis points at its meeting on Feb. 23.

Cash rates are seen up at 2.50% by year end, heights last reached in early 2016.

Markets have likewise moved to price in more moves by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), after the central bank conceded a rate rise could come late next year if the economy continued to surprise on the upside.

A first move to 0.25% is implied by June, while in the past week futures have added in a fifth hike for this year to reach 1.25%. Further increases to 2.5% are priced in by July 2023.

Reflecting that mood, the Australian bond market has taken a beating this week. Yields on 10-years have surged 25 basis points in four sessions to hit 2.10%, and briefly reached their highest since March 2019 at 2.157%.

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars lifted as bond yields rise

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories