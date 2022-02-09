UK PM Johnson reshuffles team

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting for his political survival, reshuffled some ministers in his administration on Tuesday in an effort to appease his lawmakers angered by a series of scandals. Johnson had pledged to reset his premiership to turn the tide on his gravest crisis yet, which is fueled by the fall-out from a number of boozy parties in his Downing Street office and residence during strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

After appointing new hires to his team in Number 10, Johnson then reshuffled his “whips” operation - the team of lawmakers who enforce discipline in the governing Conservative Party to make sure lawmakers back government policy.