Business Recorder
Feb 08, 2022
PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK during his cricketing days was a different IK

“The send-off given to Lata Mangeshkar, India’s nightingale, was one of a kind.” “Indeed, it brought Hindus...
Anjum Ibrahim 08 Feb, 2022

“The send-off given to Lata Mangeshkar, India’s nightingale, was one of a kind.”

“Indeed, it brought Hindus and Muslims to one venue and this in Modi’s India! And…and the streets that her cortege was driven through to reach its final destination were lined with hundreds of thousands of fans…”

“Equally important to my mind was that grief was also expressed by India’s adversaries and…”

“Don’t be facetious, The Khan refers to Modi as a fascist but not the common man there – if you recall during his cricketing days he was known to have good relations with India’s celebrities – men and women and…”

“The Khan during his cricketing days was a different Khan to what he is today.”

“I disagree.”

“Hey The Khan of yesteryear was a liberal democrat and today…”

“I disagree with your statement that the reason for the change in The Khan is due to the change in his profession. I reckon he changed with the wife at the time. Jemima’s views on rape and who is responsible are in marked contrast perhaps to what The Khan said recently – not once, not twice but three times at least…”

“Ha ha, do you think that is standing him in good stead these days?”

“Not the same thing – now he is being provided delusions instead of ground realities.”

“What do you mean?”

“Just that The Khan was a great cricketer and a cricket team consists of 11 players. I mean if he whittles his team to 11 I reckon he will be much better off and be able to take a personal interest and…”

“Whenever The Khan has taken a personal interest in any issue it has not worked either.”

“In cricket there are some selectors so perhaps he needs….”

“Shush…besides there are always selectors in life my friend, they are referred to as human resource (HR) department who hire and fire and…”

“And your advice is?”

“My advice: learn a lesson from what happened to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.”

“The Khan in power does seem to be taking a leaf from Nawaz Sharif’s book…”

“Hmmm, wrong book my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

