Feb 08, 2022
Mild rain likely in Punjab today

Hamid Waleed 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Another spell of westerly wind would bring mild range rain today in the province of Punjab, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials.

However, they said, no strong wind is expected in the follow up of rain-driven system, therefore, the day time temperature would start escalating after today, which is likely to touch 25 degree Celsius from mid-February onwards.

Director Shahid Abbas said the current week would witness a big change in day time temperature and the present moisture-led weather is because of the prevailing south-easterly wind. He said a thick fog would continue to hold due to the south-easterly wind as the temperature was blow 10C in the wee hours. However, he added, that there would be no more drop in temperature from the mid-February onwards.

According to the PMD official, clouds would capture the upper part of the country by Tuesday (today) evening and about 5 millimetres rain is expected on 9th of February.

He said the country has already witnessed 7 millimetres rain on 3rd of February.

Meanwhile, sources from Indus River System Authority (IRSA) have pointed out that there would be no shortage of water for Rabi crops until mid-March. They said canals in Punjab were due to resume by 25th January, which were deferred to 31st January, then 5th of February and now 11th February has been set as the final date for resumption for water supplies. They said the water needs of Rabi crops were met out of successive rains, which started in early January and would continue until mid-March. There was a shortage of 28 percent water for Rabi crops, which has reduced to 20 percent due to rains during the last two months, they added.

According to the sources, all the Rabi crops are likely to witness bumper crops due to timely rains out of successive spells of westerly waves. They said there was no rain after 24th October until the start of January, which proved ideal for the harvesting of rice crop. Meanwhile, over 100 millimetres rain during the month of January had helped germination of wheat and gram crops in Punjab.

Met office sources said four spells of rain are expected to hit the country until the end of March which would reduce water shortage further. They said the rise in temperature ahead has once again proved that the winter season has been restricted to 45 days, starting from early January up to mid-February.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

