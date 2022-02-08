ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI not satisfied with SBP’s handling of auction for T-bills

Press Release 08 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has taken the central bank to task for their miserable handling of the latest T-Bills Auction; resulting in hefty costs to the national exchequer in an unfair, needlessly costlier and uncompetitive government debt issue.

He was referring to the latest T-Bill auction for a period of three months at 10.75 percent and six months at 11.5 percent; while policy rate is maintained at 8.75 percent.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo noted with profound concern that even the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin admitted on national television that SBP should have checked and prevented the manipulative manner in which the commercial banks were able to sell 2 percent over and above of the policy rate for three months T-Bills and 2.75 percent for six months.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo maintained that if he was in SBP’s shoes he would have fined commercial banks heavily for their rent-seeking behaviour in the middle of a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF); and grasping the sensitivity and criticality of the situation that the government cannot any longer borrow from the central bank. This tantamount to blackmailing in the hour of need, he added.

FPCCI Chief maintained that a correction is warranted and justifiable through cancellations of the awarded bids or else SBP should stop Open Market Operations (OMO) for the commercial banks to make them fall in line in the larger national interest; else, commercial banks will continue to fuel inflation through speculative buying into government debt – implying that policy rate is going to go up further. This kind of regulatory measure is permitted under banking laws and regulations already at disposal of SBP.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the speculation this time around by commercial banks is unprecedented and they created panic through implying by the means of their actions as if policy rate is going to be raised by 200 bps; nonetheless, the fact of the matter was that the core inflation had fallen to 7.6 percent and there was no increase in key policy at the latest meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo further said that FPCCI always keeps its doors open to the government; but, they seldom consult the apex, representative and federal chamber of the country. We could have provided the timely, workable and objective advice, had we been contacted, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI SBP Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo T Bills Auction

