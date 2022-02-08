ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
‘Muft Mornings’ Ufone 4G offers unlimited data every day

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G is offering unlimited free internet every day to help customers experience its superior data quality and blazing speeds. ‘Muft Mornings’ brings Ufone 4G users unlimited data from 9AM to 12 noon every day as a limited time promo without any underlying charges.

Ufone 4G acquired 4G spectrum recently to fulfill its long-time commitment of delivering top quality data services to its customers. As promised, the transition has significantly improved the network quality and internet speeds, thereby bringing Ufone 4G customers a superior user experience, which the ‘Muft Mornings’ offer seeks to extend to more customers, so that they can also relish true enablement.

‘Muft Mornings’ is the first and only offer in the industry to provide data entirely free of cost and without any hidden charges, at time when most customers can actually use internet. It not only ushers in top quality connectivity to customers but also brings superior 4G experience within the grasp of low-income groups, students and youngsters to enjoy unlimited free internet for education, entertainment and all communication needs.

With Muft Mornings offer, Ufone 4G users can explore endless possibilities including enjoying unlimited downloads, Internet browsing, YouTube, online streaming, gaming, social media or can even replay the entire match of their favourite PSL team if they feel like.

The offer highlights Ufone 4G’s long term pursuit to raise the bar in network quality, seamless connectivity and internet speed in the telecom industry to generate a cascading effect for data users in general.

The company’s continuous innovation and investment in network up-gradation and modernization spurs health growth and innovation trends in the industry.

