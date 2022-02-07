ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1%

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

Middle Eastern stock markets were mixed on Monday, as oil prices dipped, with Egypt's blue-chip index tumbling more than 1% to mark its steepest fall in nearly three weeks.

Oil prices fell as signs of a progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset concerns about the tight supplies.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.2%, marking its biggest fall since Jan 19.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 0.4% higher, boosted by material and energy stocks.

Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices

Dubai's main share index ended up 0.6%, driven by index heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank and Dubai Investments PJSC.

Shares of Dubai Islamic Bank gained 0.5% after a document showed the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat.

The Qatari index ended 0.04% lower, after rising for the five straight sessions, as losses in energy stocks offset gains in utilities.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.4% to 12,249

ABU DHABI ended flat at 8,734

DUBAI added 0.6% to 3,188

QATAR ended flat at 12,672

EGYPT dips 1.2% to 11,548

BAHRAIN was up 0.4% to 1,841

OMAN was flat at 4,133

KUWAIT ended flat at 8,045

Oil prices Gulf bourses

