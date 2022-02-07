ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Palm futures eases on profit taking after hitting record high

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday on profit taking, after hitting an all-time high earlier in the session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.12% to 5,610 ringgit ($1,340.82) per tonne in by midday break.

The contract hit an all-time high of 5,749 ringgit a tonne in early trade tracking other vegetable oils, but erased gains as profit taking kick in, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm's rally earlier in the day was supported by continued concerns of supply constrain, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil market is on fire on loss of production and the focus has moved to January-end Malaysian palm oil inventories."

Indonesia’s palm oil export curbs upend global edible oil markets

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract gained 4.87% and 4.02%, respectively, as the Chinese market reopened following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.09%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm may break a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne and rise to 5,749 ringgit, driven by a wave 5-3, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

