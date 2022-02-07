Palm futures eases on profit taking after hitting record high

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday on profit taking, after hitting an all-time high earlier in the session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.12% to 5,610 ringgit ($1,340.82) per tonne in by midday break.

The contract hit an all-time high of 5,749 ringgit a tonne in early trade tracking other vegetable oils, but erased gains as profit taking kick in, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm's rally earlier in the day was supported by continued concerns of supply constrain, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil market is on fire on loss of production and the focus has moved to January-end Malaysian palm oil inventories."

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract gained 4.87% and 4.02%, respectively, as the Chinese market reopened following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.09%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm may break a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne and rise to 5,749 ringgit, driven by a wave 5-3, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.