Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorists against the country and expressed the hope that the interim Afghan government of the Taliban will not allow such activities against the country in future, as five security forces personnel were martyred in a cross border terrorist attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the first formal condemnation of the use of Afghan soil by the terrorists, particularly by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) comes in a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) following martyrdom of five security forces personnel in the cross border terrorist attack in Kurram tribal district.

In the past, Pakistan had been constantly commending and raising the use of Afghan soil by the militant outfit, TTP, for its terror activities inside Pakistan.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future,” stated the ISPR’s statement on Sunday.

It added that five security forces personnel embraced martyrdom following terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district.

“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram District. Own troops responded in a befitting manner.

As per intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy causalities,” read the statement.

Those who embraced martyrdom during the fire exchange include, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, resident of Karachi, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, resident of Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, resident of Karak, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan 18, resident of Bannu, and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, resident of Bahawalnagar.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation near Dial Road in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed a suicide bomber.

According to an ISPR’s statement, security forces conducted the operation on confirmed intelligence reports of presence of terrorists belonging to the proscribed TTP.

“During the operation, a suicide bomber has been killed,” the statement stated, adding that the operation to eliminate the terrorists’ abettors and accomplices was “continuing.”

This comes following the security forces intensified intelligence based operations against the militants in wake of Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan operation, in which 20 terrorists were killed and nine security personnel embraced martyrdom.

On Saturday, the ISPR stated that the security forces conducted an operation in Sarwakai village in South Waziristan and arrested a TTP terrorist identified as Allah Noor.

It stated that the TTP terrorist was trying to escape while clad in a burqa; however, the forces caught him. During the operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices, mortars, grenades and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout, it added.

