Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

BR Web Desk Updated 06 Feb, 2022

A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The military's media wing said that security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the operation, a suicide bomber has been killed. The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors," the statement added.

Separately, security forces conducted an IBO on militant hideouts in South Waziristan on the suspected presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

During the search, Allah Noor was apprehended.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, mortars, grenades, and communication equipment was recovered from the terrorist hideout.

In another operation, the security forces recovered M-16 rifles and ammunition at Makeen, South Waziristan based on intelligence input.

Four individuals, who were transporting weapons and ammunition to Dara Adam Khel, were also apprehended.

