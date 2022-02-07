PTI says PML-N, PPP cannot organise ‘long march’

LAHORE: Reacting to the recent meeting of the PML-N and PPP senior leadership, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has claimed that both the opposition parties will not be able to carry out a joint long march or move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“They (opposition parties) will not be able to carry out a long march against the government and moving a no-confidence motion (against PM Imran Khan) is also not their cup of tea,” he said, adding that the top PML-N and PPP leadership, who are ‘known as the kings of corruption’, will continue to make history by making hollow and baseless claims.

In a statement, the minister said it is quite easy to spew baseless claims because no one can be banned from ‘daydreaming’. He said the reality is that Bhutto and Sharif families were attempting to put pressure on the government to protect their (illegal) assets around the world, but they will fail this time too like in the past.

“Imran Khan became Prime Minister with votes of the nation and by the grace of Almighty Allah he will win the next (general) elections after completing his current constitutional term,” the minister claimed. He added that the PML-N and PPP leadership should have announced the end of their futile exercise, which is better for them.

The one-point agenda of PML-N and PPP for the last several decades is the protection of each other’s corruption, he said, adding that both the political parties ruled the country for decades but hollowed out the roots of the country by inventing new methods of looting.

