Saad Rizvi’s valima reception held

LAHORE: The Valima reception of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi was held on Sunday at Sabzazar Cricket Stadium near Liaquat Chowk in Lahore. The Valima reception was open to the general public.

The menu of the reception was quite mouth-watering as beef Biryani, beef Qorma and carrot Halva were served during the ceremony. Large number of people including TLP supporters and children attended the function.