India's central bank reschedules policy meeting after singer's death

Reuters 06 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: India's central bank rescheduled its monetary policy committee meeting by a day to Feb. 8-10, it said in a statement, citing a public holiday announced in the state of Maharashtra to mourn the death of legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The Reserve Bank of India's decision on key interest rates, scheduled for Wednesday, is now expected on Thursday.

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations of her countrymen, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral later in the day.

