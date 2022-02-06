ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

Reuters 06 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The cause of Mangeshkar's death has not been announced. She was hospitalised on Jan. 11 after being infected with what a doctor told Reuters was COVID-19.

Mangeshkar's voice has rung out of television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, making hers the defining voice of many generations, and earning her the title of "the Nightingale".

Two days of national mourning will be observed with the national flag will flying at half mast, Reuters TV partner ANI reported, citing government sources.

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

Born in 1929 in pre-independence India, Mangeshkar began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years sang more than an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

She enthralled music-mad Indians with her lilting voice and sheer range, singing everything from patriotic songs to romantic numbers, both in films and albums.

The world of Bollywood - where movies were unthinkable without at least six songs and where everything from romance to grief was narrated with the help of a ballad - was where Mangeshkar cut her teeth and later made her name.

Other Bollywood personalities and politicians offered condolences.

Brits on platinum pudding quest for queen's jubilee

Classically trained, Mangeshkar moulded her voice to the demands of singing for Bollywood movies, even voicing songs in her 60s for an actress who was in her 20s.

The only songs she refused to sing were cabaret numbers and songs that had bawdy or racy lyrics, saying in later interviews those did not fit with her personal values.

Mangeshkar nevertheless dominated the Hindi film industry for almost five decades until the 2000s, along with her younger sister Asha Bhosle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lata Mangeshkar the Nightingale

Comments

1000 characters

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

Pakistan reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

Read more stories