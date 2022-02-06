Important decisions taken on Afghanistan during China visit: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that important decisions on Afghanistan were taken during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Aaj News reported.

The foreign minister was a part of the high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan that visited China to attend the Beijing Winter Olympic games at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership.

While talking to the media after his return from China, Qureshi said that during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, they agreed to meet again in Beijing in March.

"The immediate neighbors of Afghanistan would be invited to a meeting including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc," he added.

He said Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan were members of a trilateral forum which would be further strengthened for coordination over Afghanistan.

Referring to India, the foreign minister said that they were concerned over the treatment of minorities, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits as their human rights were being crushed. China and Pakistan shared the same opinion and there was no ambiguity over the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue, he maintained.

During the delegation-level talks, and meeting with premier Li, they discussed ways and means to move on the economic front, enhance market access, bridge the trade imbalance, and increase Chinese investment in different areas.

Qureshi said he had identified areas where the Chinese companies could get benefits through investment. "These are the win-win projects," and they had conveyed such economic prospects to the Chinese companies through a well-prepared booklet, he added.

The prime minister, he said, held meetings with about twenty prominent state and private companies in which their authorities had identified interests over investment in key areas of Pakistan.

The prime minister also shared Pakistan’s perspective over a host of issues during his interaction with the renowned think tanks in China, he added.