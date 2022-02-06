ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
PM Imran concludes visit to China after meeting President Xi

  • PM also held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and other world leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest
BR Web Desk 06 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President Xi Jinping on Sunday before ending his four-day visit to China, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter post.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Xi Jinping’s meeting has ended and the prime minister has left for Pakistan,” Fawad announced earlier today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached China for a four-day visit to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership.

The prime minister had left for China with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and Special Assistant on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held separate meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss regional issues on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics.

Li, PM Imran discuss Kashmir, Afghan issues

The information minister said that Kashmir and Afghanistan were important topics of discussion in meetings held with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Just a moment ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li has ended. It was followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat. Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of discussion in both the meetings,” he tweeted.

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

"China has always played an important role as Pakistan's political, economic, and strategic partner," the tweet added.

The premier also held an online meeting with Chairman China Energy and Engineering Corporation Dr Song Hailiang and Chairman Power China Dr Ding Yanzhang. The meeting was about increasing investment in Pakistan’s energy sector including renewable energy and improvement in irrigation infrastructure, PMO said in a press release.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement.

“He thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest,” the FO said.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a banquet for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, part of a diplomatic blitz following nearly two years without face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also reached the Great Hall of People, Beijing to attend the banquet, a statement by the PM's Office said.

