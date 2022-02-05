Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
05 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 4, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
231,798,813 125,300,115 9,988,349,046 5,841,077,633
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 614,230,201 (705,165,892) (90,935,691)
Local Individuals 7,310,647,650 (6,889,469,782) 421,177,868
Local Corporates 3,763,827,230 (4,094,069,406) (330,242,177)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.