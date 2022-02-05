Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
05 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 4, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07843 0.07743 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.11129 0.10500 0.12350 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.31500 0.29900 0.31657 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.52871 0.51871 0.54400 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.94386 0.92157 0.96229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
