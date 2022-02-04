ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan accuses West of making Ukraine crisis 'worse'

AFP 04 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of making the Russia-Ukraine crisis "worse" and slammed US President Joe Biden's stance, in comments published by local media on Friday.

Erdogan's comments, made on his return from a trip to Kyiv on Thursday, come as he tries to set up a Russia-Ukraine summit aimed at easing fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Erdogan has tried to position Turkey, which is a member of the NATO defence alliance, as a neutral mediator close to both Moscow and Kyiv.

He issued some of his strongest criticism yet of the European and US positions on the crisis in an interview with Turkish reporters on his plane.

Erdogan eyes Ukraine summit with Putin on Kyiv visit

"Unfortunately, the West until now has not made any contribution to resolving this issue. I can say they are only making things worse," Erdogan said, adding that Biden "has not yet been able to demonstrate a positive approach".

Praising former German chancellor Angela Merkel and her approach to Ukraine, Erdogan said Europe was suffering "serious issues at the leadership level" after her departure.

After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan reaffirmed his offer to host a Ukraine-Russia crisis summit in Turkey.

He said on the plane that Putin has "responded positively" to the idea and that a date for the Russian leader's visit would now be set soon.

On his flight back, Erdogan also criticised the international media's coverage of the crisis, which has relied heavily on US intelligence assessments that the Kremlin rejects and Kyiv has been cautious to accept.

"I believe the international media's escalation of the issue between Ukraine and Russia has caused more damage than good," he said, quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

Erdogan and Zelensky also signed an agreement expanding the production of parts in Ukraine for a Turkish combat drone whose sale to Kyiv has angered Moscow.

Tayyip Erdogan Angela Merkel Russia Ukraine US president Joe Biden NATO defence alliance

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan accuses West of making Ukraine crisis 'worse'

Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

At least 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Turbat shootout

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Oil hits seven-year highs as US storm heightens supply concerns

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

Russia and China agree 30-year gas deal using new pipeline

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Read more stories