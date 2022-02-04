ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.2%)
ASC 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.45%)
ASL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
AVN 111.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.49%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
FNEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
GGGL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.39%)
GGL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.79%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.66%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.73%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
TELE 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.93%)
TPL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.33%)
TPLP 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-5.88%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.77%)
TRG 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.38%)
UNITY 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.88%)
WAVES 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.27%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.72%)
YOUW 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,713 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 18,339 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,833 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF says it is 'ready' to help Sri Lanka - if asked

AFP 04 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund is ready to discuss "options" with Sri Lanka if the government asks for financial support, its mission chief for the island told AFP on Thursday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on Sri Lanka's economy, which has been deprived of its tourism bonanza while workers' remittances from abroad have fallen sharply.

"While the IMF has not received a request for financial support from Sri Lanka, the staff stands ready to discuss options if requested," mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a written statement to AFP.

Tarin derives strength from IMF tranche

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's finance minister announced the country had sought advice from the fund and was considering seeking an international bailout.

This "referred to an ongoing technical assistance mission by the IMF," Nozaki said Thursday.

"The mission aims to strengthen the Macro Fiscal Unit at the Ministry of Finance and focuses on training staff at the Unit, as part of our capacity development activities," he added.

"The mission is being conducted virtually until February 9," he said.

The IMF continues to "closely monitor economic and policy developments in Sri Lanka," Nozaki added.

He said a fund team had visited Colombo in December last year as part of the annual bilateral discussions to review economic developments and policies.

IMF staff cut critical coal language from Japan statement

A board meeting will be held at the end of February to review the latest economic data from the country.

International Monetary fund SriLanka Masahiro Nozaki

Comments

1000 characters

IMF says it is 'ready' to help Sri Lanka - if asked

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories