PM in Beijing

Prime minister Imran Khan has arrived in China to attend the official opening ceremony of Winter Olympics. More importantly, he has gone to China to discuss a number of matters of very high import with the Chinese leadership.

The items of prime minister’s agenda are quite well known. What has also been learnt from the media is that he had been fine-tuning his China visit agenda for the past many days. I would request the prime minister and his team to focus on efforts aimed at attracting more and more investments from the Chinese businesspeople.

This will require him to offer some new incentives to prospective investors. It is the foreign direct investment (FDI) that the country badly needs in addition to healthy exports and workers’ remittances. It is heartening to note that the prime minister is going to make a $28 billion pitch for new Belt and Road initiative projects. I wish him best of luck.

Saeed Jafri (Lahore)

