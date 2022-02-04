ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Country reports 42 more Covid-19 deaths

Abdul Rasheed Azad 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, recorded 42 coronavirus deaths, which is the highest toll of past four months, the Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC data, the country also reported 5,830 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours by conducting 59,786 coronavirus tests, which reflect a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent.

The country last time recorded over 42 deaths was on October 6, 2021, when 46 coronavirus patients had lost their lives.

Following the 42 fatalities, the national tally of coronavirus deaths has reached 29,372 since the pandemic outbreak, and the country’s toll of Covid-19 infections has crossed 1.44 million cases.

Pakistan’s total recoveries from the coronavirus have reached 1,312,819 after 7,839 more people recovered from the disease, according to the government’s portal.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stand at 100,072, while 1,590 patients are in critical condition.

In terms of Covid-19 deaths, Punjab remains the worst-hit province with 13,201 deaths followed by Sindh with 7,849 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,023 deaths, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 982 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 760 deaths, Balochistan with 368 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 189 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 16 coronavirus deaths, KPK 14 deaths, Sindh nine deaths, AJK two deaths, GB one death, while the ICT and Balochistan reported no deaths.

