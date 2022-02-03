Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Pakistan reported 42 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the highest death toll since October 7, 2021 when the virus claimed 46 lives.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 59,786 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,830 came out positive.

The country's active case count remained above 100,000 for the sixth consecutive day and stands at 100,072.

So far, Pakistan has recorded 1,442,263 Covid-19 cases.

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

There are 1,590 critical cases, while 7,839 people also recovered during the last 24 hours. So far, 1,312,819 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 1,513,619 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 178,934,255 doses have been administered, the NCOC said.