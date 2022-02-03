PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tribute to Pakistan Army soldiers who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan," the PM said in a tweet on Thursday.

"The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us."

His statement comes following two separate attacks on Wednesday on security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Noshki. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

"In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from 2 locations. However, timely response by troops foiled the terrorist attempt."

"During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred."

The ISPR further said that terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was "promptly responded". Four terrorists were killed.

The statement added that one officer was injured during the shootout and that "intermittent firing" was continuing.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

In January, the ISPR said that 10 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

The statement added that militants attacked the checkpost on the night of January 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," it said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR statement said.