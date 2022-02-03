Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late Wednesday evening. Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from 2 locations. However, timely response by troops foiled the terrorist attempt. During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred. Terrorists have fled while their casualties are being ascertained.

Senate to initiate debate on resurgence of terrorism on Monday

In Naushki, terrorists attempted to enter FC camp. Four terrorists have been killed. One officer has been injured during the shoot out. Intermittent firing was continuing. Further details to follow.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibilities for the attacks in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022