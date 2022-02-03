ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,771 Increased By 16.2 (0.34%)
BR30 18,800 Increased By 82.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 46,160 Increased By 40.9 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,099 Increased By 29.8 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
India may cut 2022/23 market borrowing by 600bn rupees

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: The Indian government may reduce by as much as 600 billion rupees its planned record market borrowing of 14.95 trillion rupees ($200 billion) for the next fiscal year, two government sources said.

The sources said the latest bond switch conducted by the government with the central bank at the end of January was not factored into budget estimates released on Tuesday.

The reduction could be announced before the end of March.

The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

