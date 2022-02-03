ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

Recorder Report Updated 03 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan is currently the most suitable country for investment in industries across the region following government policies.

A high-level meeting on Special Economic Zones chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on M3 Industrial Zone besides Rashkai, Dhabeji, Bostan, and Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The meeting was informed that 600 acres of land has been made available for setting up of industries in M3 Economic Zone.

In addition, work on infrastructure after power supply is in full swing. The meeting was also apprised of the steps taken by the Board of Investment (BoI) to facilitate the establishment of industries for local and foreign investors.

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

The prime minister issued instructions to ensure timely completion of all measures.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, Hamad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khusro Bakhtiar, Industry and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistants Dr Shahbaz Gill, Khalid Mansoor, Chairman BoI Azfar Ahsan, and relevant senior officials.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and provincial chief secretaries and officers attended the meeting via video link.

