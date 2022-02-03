Attempt to murder case: PTI MNA registers FIR against husband

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Javeria Zafar on Wednesday registered a case against her husband Haider Ali Baloch over attempt of murder.

Women police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Baloch on the complaint of Javaria. Police arrested Haider Ali Baloch and produce him before civil judge Malik Aman for obtaining his physical remand.

The court granted 14 judicial remand to police of the accused, Baloch. According to the FIR, Javeria Zafar contracted Nikah with Haider Baloch six months ago. The couple fought over a petty issue and then Zafar told him that she went to court for annulment of their marriage, seeking ‘Khula’. Then Baloch started threatening to kill her and her family, the PTI MNA alleged.

She alleged that Baloch took out a pistol from the cupboard and put the pistol on her head and stated that today he will kill her. She alleged that her husband opened fire but she managed to survive as the bullet hit the wall of their room. Later, she contacted police to take action against Baloch.

